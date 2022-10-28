Keeping oneself current with technology and the tach gadgets is the biggest challenge these days. With new and variants of new features being added almost on a daily basis by the tech companies pushing consumers to keep on buying their latest offerings, the household budgets have started to blow up. If people had not spent enough on their iPhones and MacBooks, now their temptations will be tested with the biggest sizes being spoken about of the latest in 16 inch iPad by Apple.

Apple’s current largest tablet is the 12.9 inch iPad Pro, that would look a baby if the news of a new 16-inch iPad matching their biggest MacBook being introduced by Apple next late year is true.

There are reports in the media that a 16-inch iPad would blur the line between the iPad and MacBook. Apple could release the 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Earlier it had been speculated by tech experts that after using the 16-inch MacBook Pro Apple customers felt the 12.9-inch iPad Pro felt cramped. The idea of making a 14-inch or bigger iPad was mooted and is an attractive prospect.

The latest report doesn’t state whether Apple would position the 16-inch tablet as an iPad or as part of its iPad Pro range.

Last year some experts thought Apple could launch a 14.1-inch iPad (rather than iPad Pro due to the use of regular LED instead of more expensive miniLED).

Looking at the household budgets one cannot escape the price tags associated with various gadget in this area. At $449, the new entry-level iPad with an Apple Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) and Apple Pencil ($99) gets pretty close to the $999 M1 MacBook Air. That higher price for the 2022 iPad likely explains why Apple is still selling the 9th-generation iPad at $329.

“Apple has already blurred the lines between the iPad and MacBooks with the iPadOS 16 Stage Manager multitasking feature, which makes it easier for iPad users to switch apps and overlap windows on-screen, more like a desktop. Stage Manager is also available for MacOS Ventura. This multitasking feature could be even more compelling on larger iPads, which could mirror the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros”, writes ZDNET.

Similar Posts by The Author: