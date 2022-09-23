A large delegation from the University of Melbourne has completed a tour of cities and institutions across India, the second visit to the country in 2022.

Led by Deputy Vice-Chancellor International, Professor Michael Wesley, the delegation featured representatives from almost every University faculty to build on relationships formed during the April visit, as well as longer-standing collaborations and new initiatives.

The delegation collectively visited 12 cities including New Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Vellore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Key activities included:

Memorandum of Understanding signed with the University of Madras to extend existing partnership beyond the Bachelor of Science (Blended) into humanities and social sciences, and to explore dual degrees and research programs.

Memorandum of Understanding signed with Christian Medical College Vellore for further collaboration.

Memorandum of Understanding signed with Ashoka University and with OP Jindal Global University for academic and research partnerships in humanities and social sciences.

The Australian High Commission India launch of disability-inclusive telehealth initiative VirtuCare, led by the Nossal Institute.

VirtuCare symposium: Virtual Healthcare – Towards an inclusive future (Hyderabad).

Australia India Leadership Dialogue, hosted by the University’s Australia India Institute and co-chaired by their CEO, former Senator the Hon. Lisa Singh, and Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Atlassian, principal corporate partner of the Dialogue.

Key meetings with ministers and ministries.

Professor Wesley noted the success of the delegation in forming and furthering relationships with Indian partners.

“The University of Melbourne is honoured to be able to deepen its presence in India through new and many long-standing relationships, and it has been a privilege to meet with so many partners during our visits in 2022,” Professor Wesley said.

“These collaborations are part of our Engaging with India strategy and exemplify our ongoing relationships as our two countries join forces to learn from each other in support of the education and talent agenda.”

Also read: Fair Work Ombudsman takes university of Melbourne to Court

Student and alumni connections

Information sessions for prospective students were hosted in several cities, with 400+ attending a student and parents’ afternoon in Delhi and more than 200 attending a ‘Meet Melbourne’ event in Chennai.

Other school visits and teacher engagement sessions were held including school counsellor sessions and school visits to discuss the benefits of the Bachelor of Science (Blended).

“It was heartening to hear so many enthusiastic Indian students keen to select the University of Melbourne as their first choice now that borders are open. We welcome international students to our vibrant campuses and thank them sincerely for everything they bring to the university experience,” Professor Wesley said.

“It was also humbling to meet with many bright minds who are our alumni now based in India, and to hear how their time at Melbourne changed their lives.’’

The University of Madras today signed an MoU with the @UniMelb to further explore teaching and #research opportunities.https://t.co/AeoEW0JBk2 — IE Education Jobs (@ieeducation_job) September 12, 2022

Research, teaching and learning

Staff from seven of the University of Melbourne’s 10 faculties participated in the delegation, representing the University to a range of industries and institutions across India, including the Indian Institute of Science, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and UNESCO’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development.

Dean of Science, Professor Moira O’Bryan, believes the delegation will foster many more opportunities for staff and students.

“The Bachelor of Science (Blended) is already being taught at half a dozen universities across India and growing, and the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy is actively recruiting exceptional joint PhD candidates,” Professor O’Bryan said.

“The BSc Blended curriculum is developed with universities in India with the Indian student in mind so they can pursue a cost-sensitive high-quality Melbourne degree without leaving home, or some may wish to transit into the University of Melbourne pathway for further study.

“The success of the science program has prompted us to investigate the blended model for humanities and social sciences too, as well as dual degree options.”

These programs are giving students and researchers the chance to develop a distinctive global mindset through genuine cross-border research programs and partnerships.

Similar Posts by The Author: