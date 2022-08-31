Melbournians of Indian descent, particularly Victorians of Punjabi origin from North India, are in a state of shock and disbelief. The entire community is in mourning today after one of its rising star, talented singer and actor Nirvair Singh tragically in a car crash, hit by an erratic driver at Diggers Rest in Melbourne’s northwest.

Nirvair died when a car driving erratically smashed into his vehicle, in a three-car collision on Bulla-Diggers Rest Rd in Diggers Rest about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

According to the Herald Sun, police had responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically shortly before the crash occurred on Bulla-Diggers Rest Rd about 3.30pm.

A male and female from the vehicle accused of erratic driving are in police custody at The Alfred, where they are believed to be in a stable condition.

“Paramedics treated four people at the scene,” an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Nirvair’s friends have been paying tribute to Nirvair who they say is “gone too soon”.

Sumit Khurmi wrote on Facebook:

RIP bro Nirvair Singh .Gone too soon. May god provide courage to your loved ones to go through this tough time. Can not believe still.

Lay In Peace

Others followed:

Chaudhary Sanjeev Singh Dalal

RIP

Reply4 h

Satbir Sood

Waheguru ji 🙏

Reply4 h

N Navjot Singh

RIP 🙏

Reply3 h

Meharban Sidhu

ਪ੍ਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ 🙏

ReplySee translation2 h

Rahul Khanna

no comments yaar 🥹

unbelievable 🙏🙏

Reply1 h

Guneet Singh

So sad ….RIP

Reply1 h

Mandeep Singh Diputy

🙏🏼🙏🏼

Reply1 h

King B Chouhan

Shocking 😢

RIP 🙏

Reply1 h

Harmanpreet Singh

RIP 🙏

Reply1 h

Dorothy Voigt

He will be sadly missed! He has been lovely always to me

Harpreet Singh Marwaha told the Herald Sun that Mr Singh moved to Melbourne from India for a “better life”.

“He was a very dear friend and a kind human being,” he said.

“He always had a smile on his face and ready to help anyone in need.”

Harpreet said Nirvair was trying to pursue a singing career in Melbourne.

