Analysis from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released today has revealed more than half of baby boomers (50.4 per cent) had a long-term health condition reported in the 2021 Census.

Baby boomers (aged 55-74 years) represented 21.5 per cent of the Australian population, according to the 2021 Census. They accounted for more than one third (34.2 per cent) of those who had at least one long-term health condition.

Apart from the interwar generation (75 years and over), the baby boomer generation had the highest rates of multiple long-term health conditions.

This long-term health information, captured in the Census for the first time last year, is now being analysed with other Census information, including the type of illnesses reported in each state and territory and what co-morbidities are most common.

Dr David Gruen AO, Australian Statistician said, “Today’s feature article offers important insights for the planning and delivery of health care services across the country, and for the first time, provides a snapshot of these long-term health conditions for every community across Australia.

“The most reported long-term health condition varied between states and territories. Mental health was the most reported condition in Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, whereas in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania it was arthritis, and in the Northern Territory it was asthma.

“Our data also shows more than half (51.5 per cent) of people living in lone person households had a long-term health condition compared to 29.4 per cent of those living in other types of households.

“The insights from the analysis about household income of people living with long term health conditions, or their cultural and/or linguistic backgrounds are similarly useful, as this impacts their ability to afford and access health care services.

“By providing a picture of how Australians are living with long-term health conditions – where they live, whether they live alone, and whether they’re living with multiple conditions – we’re helping build a better understanding of the complex needs of people seeking health services,” Dr Gruen said.

