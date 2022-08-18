The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today confirmed the men’s Future Tours Program (FTP).

The new men’s FTP begins in April 2023 and concludes in March 2027. The announcement follows yesterday’s confirmation of the women’s FTP schedule.

Australian Men’s and Women’s full FTP schedule (click to view)

Highlights include:

Increase to a five Test series versus India (home and away)

Men’s matches (across all three formats) against both England and India scheduled every playing year between now and 2026-27

A clearer window in January for the KFC BBL

Reciprocal white-ball series against Pakistan

Maintaining the traditional home window from November to February

Key parameters and ICC mandates

An increase in the number of world events to one each year (four in four years)

Maintaining the World Test Championship final every second year

2023-25 Test opponents Home: Pakistan, West Indies and India Away: England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka

2025-27 Test opponents Home: England, New Zealand and Bangladesh Away: West Indies, South Africa and India

IPL window from mid-March to end of May

No mandate for ODI or T20I opponents

Also read: Yuvi shares pics of son – Orion Yuvi Keech Singh

“We are excited to have confirmed both the women’s and men’s FTPs which include great series for our fans, both at home and abroad. We have seen from recent tours to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Ireland, the power and popularity of bilateral international cricket to bring people together and grow the global game”, Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO said.

“We are excited about a strong calendar of Test matches which count towards the ICC World Test Championship, including five match series for both the Ashes and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It is particularly pleasing to confirm multi-format series for our Women’s team, with the opportunity to play Test matches, and a comprehensive program of international white ball cricket for both teams”, Nick Hockley added.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling is equally delighted.

“The increase to a reciprocal five Test Border-Gavaskar series is a significant milestone and will greatly enhance the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between the Australian and Indian men’s teams”, Peter Roach said.

The historic tour of Pakistan earlier this year was a significant moment in Australian cricket, and Cricket Australia is committed to returning in the future through reciprocal white-ball series included in the men’s FTP.

“Importantly, most of our home content will remain in our traditional window for both men and women, including a largely uninterrupted international window for the WBBL and greater flexibility for Australian players to participate in the BBL”, Mr Roach added.

The sustained success of Aussie men’s and women’s teams has played a key role throughout negotiations of both FTPs and has ultimately secured Australian cricket fans consistently high-quality international cricket over the coming years.

“We are fortunate to enjoy excellent relationships with all ICC Members and thank them for the substantial amount of work and collaboration undertaken to produce collectively agreed upon schedules”, Mr Roach concluded.

Similar Posts by The Author: