The Andrews Labor Government is supporting the vital work of Sikh Volunteers Australia (the SVA) to ensure food reaches those who are doing it tough and need it most.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Member for Cranbourne Pauline Richards visited the SVA’s home in Langwarrin on Thursday, 30 June and announced up to $750,000 in funding for the volunteer organisation to continue and strengthen its food relief work in the community.

The premier also brought along fresh veggies for the Free Food Kitchen and was hugely thanked by the SVA.

The SVA will receive up to $500,000 from the Community Support Fund, which will be used to help purchase food relief vans.

It will also receive up to $250,000 funding from the Labor Government’s $6.4 million investment in multicultural community infrastructure, which will help towards the construction of a permanent kitchen and community centre in Langwarrin.

“Sikh Volunteers Australia are ensuring a warm meal is available for people who need it right across the state and we are proud to support them in this vital community work”, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The new kitchen and community centre will allow the organisation to provide up to 10,000 meals a day for people in need, while also providing a place to eat and connect.

Since 2017, Sikh Volunteers Australia has provided free, freshly cooked meals and drinking water to people in need.

They have supported communities impacted by the Gippsland bushfires and floods in New South Wales and provided thousands of meals to public housing residents during the pandemic.

“The new community centre and kitchen will ensure that freshly cooked meals make their way to thousands more Victorians in need, through the generous and dedicated support of the team at Sikh Volunteers Australia”, member for Cranbourne Pauline Richards said.

The Labor Government has invested more than $43 million to expand community food relief across Victoria since February 2020, including $6 million from the Food Relief Financial Reserve which provided 3.4 million meals to Victorians.

“The pride of this community and the pride of the South East, this is more than well-deserved.“, Pauline Richards, MP.

Winner of Premier’s Award for Community Harmony, the SVA has been recognized for its humanitarian efforts in providing assistance and help to facilitate the Free Food Van delivery programme to vulnerable individuals and families during the COVID pandemic difficult times.

His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) of Commonwealth of Australia’s has also appreciated the SVA’s humanitarian efforts.

