Clive Palmer’s well-funded election campaign – almost a $100 million – has delivered a seat in Canberra with Ralph Babet claiming the final spot in the Senate for Victoria.

With the Australian Electoral Commission confirming Victoria’s final Senate count five of the six senate spots have gone to women:

Sarah Henderson- Liberal;

Linda White – Labor;

Jana Stewart – Labor;

Bridget McKenzie – Nationals; and

Lidia Thorpe – the Australian Greens.

And of course, sixth senator now is Ralph Babet.

Ralph and his brother Matt Babet, real estate agents, both were in the election 2022 fray. While Ralph was the United Australia Party’s number one Senate candidate in the state, Matt Babet unsuccessfully contested the seat of Bruce.

Ralph was locked in a battle for the sixth senate spot with the Liberal Party’s Greg Mirabella.

The successful senators in NSW were Marise Payne (Liberal, former foreign affairs minister), Labor’s Deborah O’Neill, Nationals’ Ross Cadell, Jenny McAllister (Labor, Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy), David Shoebridge (The Greens) and Jim Molan (Liberal).

Also read: Election 2022 – the Indian / South Asian faces

Senate allocation for Western Australia is yet to be officially declared.

As per party allocation numbers, the 76-seat member Senate is expected to be home to members as below:

Coalition – 32;

Labor – 26;

The Greens – 12;

One Nation – 2;

Jacqui Lambie Network – 2;

United Australia Party – 1 and

David Pocock – Independent.

Similar Posts by The Author: