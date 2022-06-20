Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared first photos of his son on Twitter and Instagram. Sharing the picture with a warm Fathers’ Day message, Yuvi also revealed the name of his son – Orion Keech Singh.

Indian Father’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 19.

“Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh,” Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. “Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars,” he wrote, adding hashtag #HappyFathersDay.

His wife hazel Keech, also shared pictures of Yuvraj feeding Orion.

“Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx”, she wrote.

Addressing the granddad, she went on to add, “Happy Fathers Day to you too Granddad. I love that Orion gets to see so much of you while you’re patiently waiting for him to be big enough to throw around. Happy fathers Day to you @yograjofficial Orion waiting to pull your beard and meet the Grandpa with the booming voice. Xxx.”

Yuvraj spoke about naming his son Orion in an interview to Hindustan Times.

“Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about,” he said.

Yuvraj says he will support his son to be whatever he wants.

“Whether he becomes a sportsman, whether he becomes an actor or whatever career he pursues, I’d always encourage him. I’m not going to be like my dad who said, ‘You’re only going to play cricket.’ When my son was born, my dad was like, ‘I want to make him a fast bowler’, and I was like, ‘Dad, too much pressure too early. Let him come out of the hospital first’. So, that’s the fun side, but I’d not pressure him to play a particular sport,” he said.

Yuvraj and Hazel had announced the birth of their son on January 25.

