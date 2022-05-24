Andre Borovec and Daniel Vettori have been named assistant coaches of the Australian men’s team by Cricket Australia.

Victorian Borovec and New Zealander Vettori will commence their roles leading into the Test match component of the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka. Borovec will coach Australia A in Sri Lanka prior to the Test Series alongside Australian women’s team assistant coach Ben Sawyer and Sunny Kaliyar.

Borovec and Vettori come in for Jeff Vaughan, who has returned to Tasmania as Tigers’ Head Coach, and Andrew McDonald following his elevation to the Head Coach role.

Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager, High Performance and National Teams, Ben Oliver said: “Andre has worked with the squad on select tours for the past year including the successful Test Series against Pakistan with Andrew (McDonald), Michael (Di Venuto) and Jeff.

“He has progressed through the ranks from player to coach at Premier Club level, the Victorian Institute of Sport, Victoria and Melbourne Renegades. With a background in education, he brings a wealth of high-performance knowledge, skills and is a great addition to the coaching group.

“Daniel joined the Pakistan tour for the white ball series and was warmly welcomed. His international experience in all forms of the game as a player and coach is almost unrivalled and his strategic insights, coaching approach and collaborative style will be invaluable for Andrew and the team.”

Head Coach Andrew McDonald said: “Andre has been fantastic for the group when he has been involved as an extremely skilled and experienced high performance coach. He is a great fit culturally and brings the skills to complement our high-performance specialists.

“I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and rapport he brings. His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit and will bring an enormous amount of knowledge to the team.”

Borovec said: “I am extremely honoured to be given this opportunity. I have enjoyed the times I have been involved with the team and look forward to working fulltime with the coaching group, players and staff to continually strive for improvement and ultimately success.”

Vettori said: “I was really impressed with what I saw of the group in Pakistan in the way they approached preparation, planning and playing. It’s a very strong and unified group which has the potential to have a very rewarding and hopefully successful period ahead.”

McDonald, Di Venuto, spin coach Sri Sriram and Clint McKay will coach the T20 and ODI squads in Sri Lanka before Borovec and Vettori commence their roles for the Test Series. Vettori will continue as Head Coach of the Birmingham Phoenix in England’s The Hundred.

Additional appointments to the men’s team support staff include Nick Jones as physiotherapist and Mary Spillane as psychologist, who will start ahead of the Sri Lankan tour.

