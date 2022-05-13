There is good news for the fans of Ayushmann Khurrana. The trailer of his next film Anek is out now. The action-thriller is directed by Anubhav Sinha and features Ayushmann as an agent named Joshua.

The film follows Joshua’s journey in a conflict-ridden region of Northeast India, where he’s posted to facilitate a Peace Accord with the largest militant group and its rebel leader – Tiger Sanga. As a part of his mission, Joshua tries to infiltrate a separatist group by befriending one of its member’s daughters, Aido. A ferocious boxer, Aido dreams of winning a gold medal for India. Even though she faces discrimination at every step, Aido continues to fight for a spot on the national team, hoping to be accepted as an Indian by making the country proud.Will Joshua triumph in his mission to unite the country? Will Aido get to prove her mettle? Anek is a heart-wrenching tale that examines what it means to be an INDIAN and what it takes to rise above the divides plaguing the country.

Anek is a political action thriller, where Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in an intense role, on a mission to unite the country.

This is the second collaboration of the actor and the filmmaker after the earlier success of Article 15.

The trailer showcases Ayushmann Khurrana on a mission to neutralise the situation in North East of the country, with a side story about an aspiring Northeastern boxer wanting to play for India.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha and also stars J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Deeplina Deka and Manoj Pahwa. Presented by Benares Mediaworks, T-Series and AA Films, it will be distributed internationally by Cinestaan AA Distributors.

Andrea Kevichüsa is an Indian model and actress from Nagaland born in 2001 in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

Deeplina Deka also known as Pori is a multi-talented Indian Assamese singer and actor from Guwahati, Assam. Electrical Engineer by education Deeplina is a famous singer in Assam by profession. She trained as a Kathak Dancer and held Vishard Degree in classical music. Her recent song ‘Sui Diayana‘ from “Deeplina Deka Love Series” is a hit by Strom and becoming more famous.

Anek releases in cinemas on 27th May 2022. Watch the official Anek trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhldo272vO8

