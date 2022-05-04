Modi meets Danish PM Ms Mette Frederiksen

In Europe on a three nation (Germany, Denmark and France) visit, having finished his work in Germany, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting arrived in Denmark and met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.

Both Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

Prime Minister appreciated the positive contribution of Danish companies in India to our flagship programmes. Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the positive role of Indian companies in Denmark.

Both leaders lauded the expanding people to people ties between the two countries, and welcomed the Declaration of Intent on a migration and mobility partnership.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

While in Denmark, the prime minister also participated in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi jointly participated with Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, and H.R.H. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, in the India- Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.

Prime Minister emphasized the complemetary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India’s enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others. He highlighted the business friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.

Today’s programme in Copenhagen was made even more special by the participation of PM Frederiksen. I am grateful to her for her kind words on India and the Indian community in Denmark. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/W85JTBwYiU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.

The event saw participation of businesses from both countries in areas like:

Green Technology, Innovation and Digitization

Energy Independence and Renewable Energy

Water, Environment and Agriculture

Infrastructure, Transportation & Services

भारत के पास स्केल और स्पीड के साथ-साथ Share and Care की Values भी हैं। इसलिए Global Challenges से निपटने के लिए भारत की कैपेसिटी में Invest करना पूरी दुनिया के हित में है। pic.twitter.com/mKpml94wPY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

The following Business Leaders participated in the Business Forum:

Indian Business Delegation:



Mr Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Limited

Mr Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge

Mr Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited

Mr Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Hindustan Ports Private Limited

Mr. Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Group

Mr Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd

Mr. Deepak Bagla, CEO & MD, Invest India

Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms

Mr Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries Limited

Mr. Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD, Renew Power

Mr Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India

Mr C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited

Mr. Tulsi Tanti, Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Like in Germany where he wooed one and all of the Indian diaspora, Modi charmed the diaspora including women and children who chanted “Modi”, “Modi” and “Vande Matram” countlessly.

Modi has a special charisma to woo the Indian diaspora no matter where he goes.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, PM Modi also took part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway taking stock of cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

Arriving in Berlin Germany on Monday morning as his first stopover, PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who assumed office only in December 2021.

Although PM Modi has visited Germany four times before this, this was his first meeting with Chancellor Scholz. The two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

