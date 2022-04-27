Daughter of the cricket legend Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar could soon be making her Bollywood debut, according to the latest rumours.

Sara is 24 and recently made her modelling debut with an international brand impressing her followers and fans.

Post modelling debut, the reports are that Sara has been taking acting lessons and is quite keen to try a career in Bollywood.

“Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements,” a source told Bollywood Life.

“Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes,” further added the source as quoted by the website.

A favourite among a whole lot of star kids, Sara has 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Sara’s social media posts are super popular and manage to rake lakhs of likes and comments.

Sara is a University College London graduate in Medicine and was expected to follow her mother and practice medicine. Her mother Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician.

But now with rumours of a Bollywood debut rife, it appears Sara may first attempt to carve herself a path in Bollywood.

Given the blemish free career of her parents, it may not be a simple ride. One would not be super shocked if we see Sara Tendulkar – going back to Medicine soon.

