Nirmal Singh, an elderly Sikh visitor from India, assaulted in New York

A visiting 70-year-old Nirmal Singh was brutally attacked in an unprovoked attack in New York. He was left with a bloodied face and clothes in an incident being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to officials of the New York City Department.

The Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the assault on elderly Nirmal Singh and termed it as “deeply disturbing”.

Nirmal Singh, was on his morning walk when punched in the face at 6.45 am at 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Queens.

United Sikh, an international charity group shared images on social media showing Nirmal Singh with a bloodied turban, face and clothes.

Nirmal Singh's attacker identified.

Anyone who has seen this individual, kindly call NYPD ASAP! #UNITEDSIKHS is fighting Mr. Singh’s both criminal & immigration cases (pro bono).

We will need your support to find this individual!#JusticeForNirmalSingh #sikh #NewYork pic.twitter.com/NKfg0f3pQ9 — UNITED SIKHS (@unitedsikhs) April 6, 2022

The incident has shocked the Indian community.

“We condemn the violent attack and are in touch” with the New York Police Department and local authorities who are investigating the matter. We are also in touch with local community organisations to ensure the well-being of the victim,” the Indian Consulate General in New York said in a tweet.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Detectives James Essig is investigating the case.

“We denounce violence in our city—and the person(s) responsible will be apprehended,” the New York Police Commissioner said.

The cowardly attacker “approached” the elderly Sikh from behind, attacked him and fled the scene. Fortunately he was able to walk back after the assault to the cultural centre, where he has been staying since he arrived in New York.

Nirmal Singh is in the US as a tourist from India.

My thoughts are with the man who was attacked & our neighbors in the Sikh community. We will find the perpetrator & hold them accountable. I’ve directed @nyspolice's Hate Crime Task Force to offer any assistance needed in @NYPDnews' investigation.https://t.co/udWvxyTyvL — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 4, 2022

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted about the incident on Monday,saying she’s directed the state’s Hate Crime Task Force to assist the NYPD in the probe.

“My thoughts are with the man who was attacked & our neighbors in the Sikh community,” Hochul said.

“We will find the perpetrator & hold them accountable.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James also condemned the attack, tweeting, “Assaulting a member of the Sikh community is despicable, and it’s an attack on all of us as New Yorkers.”

