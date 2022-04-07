Kookaburras to play 5-test series against Malaysia hockey team in Perth

It’s official! The world number one ranked Kookaburras will take on an international opponent on home soil for the first time in 298 days.

The Kookaburras will host Malaysia in a 5-match series at Perth Hockey Stadium from 21-28 April.

The matches will be the first internationals the Kookaburras have played since they won Silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The opening match of the series is on Thursday 21 April with the final match on 28 April.

With the Kookaburras starved of international matches due to COVID, this series is crucial as the team prepares to defend its Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham in July.

The Series will be the Kookaburras’ only international matches on home soil before the Commonwealth Games.

The first match of the series will be free on LIVEHockey with the subsequent four matches requiring a subscription.

Hockey Australia members can receive a 10% discount when they sign up to an annual LIVEHockey pass. Simply insert the following code when signing up: 2022LHMEMBER10

Kookaburras v Malaysia Series

Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University, WA

Thursday 21 April (6:30pm local, 8:30pm AEST)

Saturday 23 April (4:00pm local, 6:00pm AEST)

Sunday 24 April (4:00pm local, 6:00pm AEST)

Tuesday 26 April (6:30pm local, 8:30pm AEST)

Thursday 28 April (6:30pm local, 8:30pm AEST)

Broadcast

All five matches will be livestreamed on LIVEHockey

Match 1 is free of charge (the remaining four matches will require a LIVEHockey subscription)

