A house for sale in Altona, where Julia Gillard lived when she became prime minister, is back on the market. The home goes under the hammer this Sunday.

Julia Gillard, after losing to Kevin Rudd, sold it for $921,00 in 2013.

You can make history and be part of it for times immemorial by lapping up the property which was once home to Australia’s first female prime minister.

The current owners Zheng Wang and his wife Jain had splashed about $220,000 more than the expected sale price to secure the three-bedroom home in 2013.

Daughter Charlotte Wang said her father purchased the house as a gift to her mother and they had used it as “a gathering place for friends and family”, reported the Herald Sun.

“It was of significance to us as it was Ms Gillard’s house … the only female prime minster of Australia,” it further reported as Ms Wang saying.

The owners had met Gillard at an event before she became Prime Minister and ‘had proudly maintained the property in her honour’.

Also read: Chinese Wrath on calls for Global inquiry into COVID-19

“During their nine years of ownership they didn’t live there or rent it out,” says the agent selling the property.

“They used it only for special events and parties.”

Julia Gillard was Australia first and so far only female Prime Minister from 2010-2013. She had bought the property for $140,000 in 1998.

The property flaunts a signed autobiography on show in listing pictures. To preserve the look as close as possible to how it looked when the former PM lived there, the owners even purchased furniture similar to what she had in the home.

The 601square meter property has is priced around $1.1m.

The East facing property is within close proximity to schools and thus has developers and investors attracted.

With only around $1.1 million mark, with a real chance of owning a piece of Australian history, the owner occupier / investor of the community should be the ideal bidder on Sunday.

Some locals believe, it is only once such a history is made and being home to Australia’s first female prime minister, it should be heritage listed and preserved for posterities.

Similar Posts by The Author: