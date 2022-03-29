Visit Sydney for April school holiday fun at the museum of the sea

The museum’s Autumn 2022 school holiday program is awash with fun

Unleash your creativity in a world where imagination meets the sea these school holidays. The Australian National Maritime Museum (museum of the sea) Mushas a packed holiday program of exhibitions, vessels, hands-on workshops, immersive installations, themed creative activities and more.

AQUATIC IMAGINARIUM – Step inside our interactive play and discovery space into a wonderland of giant inflatables, evocative sensory spaces, object storytelling and hands-on art-making activities.

Build giant ships, be immersed in an illuminated plankton forest, craft a boat sculpture or curate your own mini-museum. Open daily, included in any paid museum entry ticket, free for members/pass holders.

OCEAN LAB– Meet the pint-sized planet protectors that save our seas at our ocean container laboratory. Explore what lies beneath the surface of the harbour and discover the secret life of plankton with fun experiments and underwater drone footage, revealing Sydney’s marine biodiversity. Free entry, open daily in school holidays and weekends in term time, suitable for all ages. Session times and activities vary each day.

SEA COUNTRY ACTIVITY TRAIL- Explore the museum in beautiful works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in our Sea Country Activity trail and discover what these artworks tell us about caring for country. Complete the quest to receive your temporary tattoo prize. Free with museum entry, available every day.

CREATIVE WORKSHOPS FOR EARLY TEENS

Young Inventors – one day course

Kinetic art and design workshop, experimenting with engineering creations that move, float, fly and spin. Learn about submersible vehicles and invent your own creative underwater exploration device. Suitable 8 – 14 years. Tuesday 12 or Wednesday 13 April.

Underwater Explorers – Ocean Science and TV presenting workshop

Explore the world beneath the surface and capture underwater footage using our drones, then create your own imaginative TV segments. Learn clever techniques in green-screen, scripting, directing, acting and film-making to produce your own creative digital stories, screened at a special cinema event for family and friends. Suitable 8 – 14 years. Wednesday 20 – Thursday 21 April, bookings essential.

UNDERWATER DRONE WORKSHOPS – Got gaming skills? Try your hand at piloting an underwater ROV drone and explore below the surface of the harbour. Drone workshops are a private session that can cater for 1 person or a group of up to 4 players; sessions are suitable for wheelchair users. *Please note, drones cannot be operated in adverse weather conditions, cancelled sessions will be refunded. Ages 8 to adult, bookings essential, available Wednesdays 13, 20 and Sundays 10, 24 April 2022.

Mini Mariners – Creative and educational activities for 2-5-year-olds and their parents/carers.

With a different theme each month, you can sail around the world as you explore the galleries, sing and dance in interactive tours with costumed guides. Enjoy creative free play, craft, games and story time in our themed activity area.

Sensory Friendly Sundays A comfortable environment for kids and adults on the autism spectrum and those with a variety of sensory differences. During Autumn, our new exhibitions and activity areas will be open extra early for a quieter experience modified to suit people on the autism spectrum and visitors with a range of differing abilities, with our trained staff and volunteers on hand to help out with creative activities.

For more information on what’s on offer at the museum of the sea and to book click here

