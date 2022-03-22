Australia and India to establish taskforce on qualifications recognition

The Governments of Australia and India will establish a taskforce to develop qualifications recognition arrangements for Australia and India to enhance two-way mobility.

The taskforce, announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, will address the recognition of online and blended learning, joint degrees and offshore campuses.

Acting Minister for Education and Youth, Stuart Robert, said the taskforce would consult with stakeholders to identify opportunities for the recognition of Australian and Indian higher education qualifications, and to make recommendations to improve arrangements based on best principles and practices in recognition.

‘Australia has a longstanding and strong relationship with India across education, skills and research,’ Minister Robert said.

‘The taskforce will pave the way for new opportunities for graduates of both India and Australia to use their qualifications.

‘This collaboration will serve both countries by expanding cooperation in education, and optimising mobility outcomes for Australian and Indian students and graduates, and our education institutions.

‘Improved qualifications recognition arrangements will also underpin trade in professional services between Australia and India.’

The initiative will support implementation of the Australian Strategy for International Education 2021-2030, which strengthens bilateral education cooperation on the recognition of Australian qualifications to support sustainable growth of Australia’s high quality education services offshore.

The taskforce will deliver a mechanism for expanding education qualification recognition between Australia and India by the end of the year, with implementation to take place in 2023.

‘Education remains key to the bilateral relationship between Australia and India,’ Minister Robert said.

‘This important work showcases that Indian students continue to be a valuable part of our community.’

