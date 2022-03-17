Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister

Bhagwant Mann, seeing a meteoric rise in life, has been sworn in as 17th Chief Minister of Punjab. Mann was administered the oath of office by Governor Banwari Lal Purohit here on Wednesday, March 16.

Bhagwant Mann chose to be sworn in at Khatkar Kalan, the birth place of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ‘to remind the people of India of the sacrifices made by him’.

The Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjer has been appointed the ‘Protem Speaker’ of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, ahead of the assembly session which scheduled from March 17 to 22.

Mann, in his typical – simpleton style unlike the tech savvy, convent educated woke politicians, said “We are already late. We will begin our journey today itself – our long journey to end unemployment, usher reforms in agriculture, improve hospitals and transform education.”

“We will ensure qualitative change in education and work out corresponding employment of youth to stop flight of youth abroad. We will make ground for their bright future here.”

Mann continued:

“We will change our schools. We will take them to the level of Delhi where foreigners came to see the transformation and its quality. They will soon be coming here and we will show them.”

“We will leave a legacy of work quality which will qualify it to be taught in textbooks to our future generations. It will teach them about when the time changed in their state and from what it changed. The answer will be March 10, 2022. It will assure them that they can vote without fear.”

Vowing to do ‘honest politics’ and treating people with respect including his opponents, Mann exhorted his party workers while delivering on the promises to be polite in their conduct with the people of Punjab.

“Even our opponents are our own people and we will show them all respect”.

Touching on the trolls and social media engagement with their electorates and rivals, he advised his party to refrain from using inappropriate language and remain within the confines of decency in politics on social media.

Of course, climbing the ‘Mount Everest’ of his life, Mann thanked his party leader Arvind Kejriwal for showing the leadership, establishing the right connect with the people of Punjab and to bring the party to power in Punjab with such a landslide victory.this far after a long struggle.

Mann, who seems to be inspired by Shaheed Bhagat Singh recited his slogan ‘Inqulaab zindabad’ at least thrice during the ceremony among the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Bole So Nihal’,

Winning from Dhuri with a margin of 58,000 plus votes, Bhagwant Mann’s rise in politics has been nothing short of astronomical. For Mann – from a comedian to Punjab chief minister, – in Anupam Kher’s words ‘Kuchh Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’.

Mann is the first non-Congress and non-Akali leader to become the CM after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966.

Born in Sangrur’s Satauj village in October 1973, Mann is a college dropout (B. Com Year I) and has no spouse or children.

