Submissions Open For 2022 Multicultural Film Festival

Emerging and professional film makers of all ages are being invited to showcase their talents and have their story seen by a wide audience as part of the 2022 Multicultural Film Festival.

The festival explores the lives of Victoria’s multicultural communities through original short films. Submissions from those with multicultural backgrounds are encouraged, as well as those from filmmakers of any background who produce films that promote social cohesion.

For the first time, the main competition is open to those under 18 years of age, with a new young filmmaker award. In categories for those aged four to 11 and 12 to 17 years old, children can enter individually, with friends or as part of their school.

“Victoria is a proud multicultural state, home to people who identify with more than 270 ancestries – and the Multicultural Film Festival is a visual celebration of this wonderful diversity” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“If you have a great idea for a short film, I encourage you to submit and share your story” Minister Spence added.

Another exciting addition is a new chairperson’s choice award, chosen by Victorian Multicultural Commission Chairperson Vivienne Nguyen for the film that best addresses racism, multiculturalism, faith or social cohesion, or is about a Victorian subject or location.

Other awards will be given to the best short fiction film, short non-fiction film, open category film and emerging filmmaker.

Shortlisted films will be screened at the Multicultural Film Festival in Melbourne in late August 2022, where the winners will be announced. Prizes include priceless mentoring and networking opportunities with industry leaders and the opportunity for films to be screened at events across Victoria.

“We’re excited to build upon the success of previous Multicultural Film Festivals and encourage Victorians with multicultural backgrounds to tell their story and raise their voice in film” Victorian Multicultural Commission Chairperson Viv Nguyen said.

“Though people may have different backgrounds, when we immerse ourselves in films about identity and what it’s like to live in a multicultural community, it’s easy to see that there is more that unites us than divides us” Ms Nguyen added.

Now in its fourth year, the festival is run by the Victorian Multicultural Commission in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology and is proudly Australia’s only multicultural film festival.

For more information and to submit your entry, visit multiculturalcommission.vic.gov.au/

multicultural-film-festival.

Submissions are open until Monday 20 June.

