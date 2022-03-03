Helping Victorian teachers become diversity and inclusion champions

The Andrews Labor Government is giving more Victorian teachers the chance to upskill for free under a plan to become diversity and inclusion champions and better assist students of all abilities at schools across the state.

Minister for Education James Merlino today opened Round 1 of the new fee-free Graduate Certificate in Education (Learning Difficulties) program for teachers who want to undertake further study to encourage increased inclusivity in their school communities.

“We’re helping teachers get the skills they need to champion diversity and inclusion to ensure all Victorian students, especially those with a disability or learning difficulty, have all the support they need to thrive at school and beyond”, Minister for Education James Merlino said.

The certificate will help teachers from mainstream schools increase their knowledge and skills in relation to learning difficulties including dyslexia and dyscalculia – designed by experts at the Melbourne Graduate School of Education at the University of Melbourne.

Also read: Victorian Students top the class in NAPLAN

The program will offer 75 places for Victorian teachers in Semester 2 in July, with recipients able to complete the course online part-time over 12 to 24 months.

“We’re building on our reputation as the Education State by ensuring every government school in Victoria has a welcoming and inclusive environment for every student, regardless of their ability or background” Minister Merlino added.

Applications have also opened for the eighth round of the fee-free Master of Inclusive Education Program, supporting mainstream and specialist schools to boost inclusive education practices by upskilling teachers to foster inclusion for students with disabilities.

The program offers 75 places and recipients can complete the course part-time across seven universities.

These programs are a key part of the Labor Government’s ambition to have a masters-qualified inclusive education teacher at every Victorian government school to create and champion inclusion and diversity, as part of the Disability Inclusion reform agenda.

The Government has invested nearly $1.6 billion in the Disability Inclusion reform agenda, ensuring schools have the resources, support and guidance needed to make sure students of all abilities can succeed in school and life.

Teachers who would like to become diversity and inclusion champions should apply for the Graduate Certificate in Education (Learning Difficulties) Program visit education.vic.gov.au. They can also opt to apply for the Master of Inclusive Education Program.

Similar Posts by The Author: