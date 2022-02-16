Everyone ‘virtually’ invited to Glenn Maxwell Vini Raman wedding

Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell is getting married to his long time girlfriend Vini Raman next month. They will have a traditional Tamil wedding in Melbourne, in a weeklong list of events seeking blessings from the Almighty for their blissful married life.

But there is a problem.

The details of their wedding ceremony have been leaked and gone viral on social media.

Adding to a long ‘to do’ list now for the Cricket star is added another headache – the need to increase security.

That is what Glenn said when the news of his wedding card having gone viral on social media was pointed to him.

Glenn said he was alerted to the news when an old IPL teammate he hadn’t spoken to in years contacted him to say he’d been sent multiple copies of Maxwell’s wedding invitation printed in the Tamil language, reported the Herald Sun.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee likened the weeklong Indian wedding ceremony to a Test match.

Maxwell’s invite was shared on Twitter by actress Tamil Kasturi Shankar causing a bit of a worry for the cricketing superstar because now ‘the Tamil-speaking world now aware of all the times and venue details in Melbourne’.

“I had a bit of a worrying day the other day. I got sent a photo from one of my former IPL teammates who I hadn’t seen in a couple of years and he had been sent the Tamil wedding invite by a numerous amount of people,” Maxwell told Fox Cricket during Tuesday’s night’s T20 broadcast.

“So unfortunately that was making the rounds online. I think we’re going to have to increase security at our Hindu wedding.

“Check online. It’s everywhere. Look up Mawell wedding, it’ll be somewhere.”

Also read: Pharmacist Vini gives Maxi a ‘potion of love’

“There’s three events during the week. Including two the week before. It’s a bit of a festival for my wedding this year,” said Maxwell.

Clash with Pakistan tour

Glenn Maxwell also spoke about his wedding ceremony dates clashing with the Test tour of Pakistan.

Initially, Glenn had planned his wedding dates looking at a 2-week gap in the cricketing schedule in March. But then the Pakistan tour came up and was locked in.

The wedding had already been postponed previously due to COVI-19 and this time the couple decided to keep the dates.

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

“Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two week gap where I could potentially have it, so when I sorted that out I was pretty happy I wasn’t going to be missing any series,” he said.

“Then it came to the contract meeting midway through last year and (CA) said this is the Pakistan series and I said, ‘well that’s obviously changed since the last conversation we had’… but happy wife, happy life.

“I know I was pretty hopeful to be on one of the Test tours this year and unfortunately with all the scheduling changes it (wedding) happened to fall during this one.”

Stay tuned for more to come on Glenn Maxwell Vini Raman wedding in Melbourne.

Similar Posts by The Author: