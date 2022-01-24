VIC Chief Health Officer’s COVID-19 update

There are 998 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria – with 87 active cases and 32 cleared cases in ICU, including 47 on a ventilator.

5,467,476 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria’s state-commissioned services, with 22,940 administered yesterday at state-run centres. 3,562 of these doses were for children aged 5 to 11.

32 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 93.4 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses.

Victoria was notified of 11,695 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. This includes:

7,207 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test

who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test 4,488 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.

The average case number for the past seven days is 17,412. The seven days before that, it was 32,316.

Of those who reported a positive result on a Rapid Antigen Test yesterday:

About 64 per cent were from tests undertaken yesterday, 23 January.

About 17 per cent were from tests undertaken on 22 January.

were from tests undertaken on 22 January. The remainder of the tests were undertaken over the previous five days.

Sadly, the Department was notified yesterday of 17 deaths of people aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s. This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 1,822.

There are 186,073 active cases in Victoria.

21,975 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 18,709,646.­­

Updates

Final day of third-dose vaccination blitz

All Victorians aged 18 and over who had their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine three or more months ago are now due for their third. That’s almost 4 million Victorians, with 1.7 million getting their third dose to date.

The blitz, which ends today, has been a huge success, with Victoria’s state-run sites delivering more doses on respective days than it has since October.

As part of the four-day blitz, opening hours have been extended at major state-run vaccination hubs across Victoria, and walk-up capacity increased. Book online or check the wait times at your nearest state vaccination centre before you go.

