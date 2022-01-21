Stars of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 take over Australia

7 HOST CITIES to LIGHT UP for fixture release

Australia has been struck by World Cup fever today as the fixture for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was revealed ahead of the 16 October – 13 November showpiece.

The game’s pinnacle global men’s T20 event will feature 45 matches contested by 16 international teams, including defending champions, Australia who will host the event for the first time.

To celebrate the occasion, the seven Australian host cities for the event – Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney are beaming with World Cup pride and will showcase large-scale projections of international T20 heroes along with a nod to a key fixture being played in their city on notable landmarks.

The Iconic Australian landmarks will showcase giant projections of global T20 cricket heroes from 8.30pm tonight across the country.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge (Sydney), Flinders Street Station (Melbourne), The Bell Tower (Perth), King George Tower (Brisbane), Adelaide Town Hall (Adelaide), Princes Wharf (Hobart), and Geelong Town Hall (Geelong) are the seven locations set to feature the stunning projections.

Sydney Harbour Bridge, Flinders Street Station among the key landmarks lighting up to mark the release of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

The giant T20 World Cup imagery will also tease the event’s soon-to-be-launched marketing campaign, which will highlight the magnitude of the biggest global sporting event coming to Australia in 2022.

Australia T20 Captain, Aaron Finch shared his excitement for the event at today’s announcement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture at the MCG.

“It’s super exciting to be here today and to launch it, it’s something really special for Australia, particularly on the back of how successful the Women’s T20 World Cup was, and hopefully we can replicate what Australia did there,” Finch said.

“Our planning was ultra-detailed last time and knowing what the groups look like nine months out is really helpful because it can help your level of detail in that planning phase more and more. It’s a tough group though, and when you throw in qualifiers like the West Indies and Sri Lanka, you’ve got to play really well to get out of that group stage.”

