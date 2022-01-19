December 2021-January 2022 : Temporary Migrants start returning

Australian Government offers further flexibility for Temporary Migrants

Australia welcomes the return to Australia of a range of temporary migrants which will support our pandemic recovery in critical roles. The numbers of – international students, Working Holiday Makers, Skilled Workers and Temporary Graduate Visa holders are very encouraging and show a great promise.

International Student Arrival Numbers

Australia has welcomed more than 43,000 International Students who have come only since the Government announced that fully vaccinated eligible visa holders can enter Australia, including Skilled and Student cohorts, as well as Humanitarian, Working Holiday Maker and certain family visa holders.

There are currently more than 150,000 International Student visa holders overseas who have been supported to continue their Australian studies, and the reopening of our borders to them sends a clear signal that Australia remains a top study destination.

Skilled Workers and Working Holiday Maker Arrival Numbers

Additionally, more than 8,000 Skilled workers have arrived in Australia, and 22,000 Working Holiday Maker visas have been granted since November 2021. Demand for Working Holiday visas has been particularly strong.

Australia has also welcomed around 60,000 family members of Australians visiting since the Government’s announced changes in November 2021.

Skilled Regional Provisional Visa Flexibility

The Government has announced it will extend by 3 years Skilled Regional Provisional (subclass 489, 491 and 494) visas where the visa holder was impacted by COVID-19 international travel restrictions.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke who has welcomed the start of returning of temporary migrants and strong demand for Australian visas, earlier had welcomed the Federal Court’s decision to uphold his cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke who has welcomed the start of returning of temporary migrants and strong demand for Australian visas

This will assist around 10,000 skilled regional workers.

This will provide sufficient additional time for all current and former Skilled Regional Provisional visa holders to make travel arrangements to start or resume living and working in regional Australia.

GREAT NEWS for Temporary Graduate Visa Flexibility

The Government will also make changes to allow entry of current and former Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa holders from 18 February 2022, to allow them to re-enter Australia and apply for a further stay.

Visas will be extended for graduates who were outside of Australia at any time between 1 February 2020 and 14 December 2021, while they held a valid Temporary Graduate visa.

The extension will take effect on 18 February 2022 and visa holders will be notified directly by the Department of Home Affairs of the extension of their visa and may arrive after this occurs, from 18 February onwards.

These changes support the return to Australia of temporary graduates as soon as possible, ahead of further planned changes on 1 July 2022 that will provide a further visa extension option to former graduates.

For more information on temporary migrants or other visa information, please visit the Department of Home Affairs website.

