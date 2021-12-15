Chandigarh girl Harnaaz Sandhu is Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe title has gone back to India after 21 years. Since Lara Dutta won in 2000, there had been some potential winners but a girl from Chandigarh – Harnaaz Sandhu has made India and Indians living anywhere in the world – immensely proud.

Harnaaz has been crowned Miss Universe 2021!

The 21-year old Harnaaz Sandhu was representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 which was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz was presented the crown by the former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico, Andrea Meza.

To make it to the finals, Harnaaz had defeated South Africa’s Lalela Mswane and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira.

After the victory sank in, Harnaaz took to her Instagram and wrote:

“harnaazsandhu_03

Verified

वाहे गुरुजी दा खालसा

वाहे गुरुजी दी फतेह

❤️

We did it. 🥺

I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that’s why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people who believed in me too.

Firstly I would like to thank my family and friends who have been there with me no matter what. They have seen me fall and get up and they have been there supporting me throughout. ❤️ @ruby6100 @hsmusics @gpdhillon_



Thank you @naughtynatty_g for being the driving force. Your energy is infectious and I still remember how you would enter the room and it would suddenly be filed with good vibes on the most tiring days during the national pageant. You motivated me and your “Chak de phatte” moments have stayed with me throughout my journey here. I hope I was able to bring you that kind of happiness when you saw me winning today. ❤️

Thank you @vineetjain12 for giving me this chance and the platform at LIVA Miss Diva 2021 and having the faith in me that I could represent India internationally. 🙏

Thank you to my panelists and designers who put together the woman who won the crown for India today. 🙏

Thank you to the @missdivaorg team, for standing by me, supporting me and being my driving force to win the crown.

Thank you to the @missuniverse @realpaulashugart for believing I deserved this beautiful crown and the responsibility of being called Miss Universe.

Lastly thank you to everyone who has showered me with so much love. I’m overwhelmed.

कर हर मैदान फतेह 💫

आप सबको मेरी तरफ़ से ढेर सारा प्यार।

Miss Universe 2021 is INDIA. 🇮🇳

@missuniverse ”

To the utmost shock and amazement of millions all over the world, Harnaaz was subjected to a very “cheap” and “degrading” question.

She was visibly upstaged and a startled Harnaaz handled the ‘awkward’ moment well.

She said she was shocked when asked to impersonate an animal. This is whant happened:

Steve Harvey said to Harnaaz: “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.”

Harnaaz appeared surprised.

“Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage,” she replied.

Gathering herself she joked that she had “no other option” and then reportedly meowed like a cat a few times.

The Twitterati went berserk and irate. Wrote Sarakshi Rai:

“OMG Miss India meowing at Steve Harvey is not what I was expecting to see tonight,” writes one. “Pretty sure the Miss Universe organisation could have asked a better question… very frustrated but she was nothing if not confident.”

Others called for him to hand over the reigns to someone else citing 2015 debacle when he announced the wrong name.

“His 2015 debacle, where he announced the wrong name as Miss Universe & now this…maybe it’s time for Steve Harvey to give up his reign”, wrote Fazia in reply to Sarakshi Rai.

Harnaaz already has done two Punjabi movies – Yaraan Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. Both movies are with Nanak Bhardwaj, son of famous Kapil Sharma’s bua – Upasana Singh. She has also directed Yaraan Diyan Poo Baran and is reportedly very close to Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021.

Similar Posts by The Author: