Know all Top High Schools in your area to choose one for your child

Better Education, a free online community website has done ranking of schools in Victoria. After factoring in the 2020 results, it is good news for all students and parents who showed confidence in state schools. All four of the select entry state schools – Melbourne High, Suzanne Cory, Nossal High and Mac.Roberston Girls High have outperformed almost all private schools on overall score.

All four of these schools rank in the top seven schools in the state with a perfect score of 100 overall. The other three are Ballarat Clarendon College, Presbyterian Ladies College and Haileybury College. Although Haileybury scored 100 overall it ranks in the top 2% while all other six schools are in the top 1% category.

All other hefty school fees charging private schools have ranked below these seven schools.

This Better Education analysis of 2020 VCE and other academic outcomes show all four select entry government schools received a perfect score of 100, showing they are the state’s best performers, doing better than other private schools in the same areas.

In Wyndham local area where Suzanne Cory High School scored 100 overall score ranking in the top 1%, Heathdale Christian College is the closest second with a score of 97 and placing itself in the top 7%, followed by Westbourne Grammar Private school with the equal score of 97 but in the top 8%.

The selective government secondary school in the Casey local area – Nossal High School in Berwick also score 100 and reserved itself in the top 1% position completely outperforming the local independent school St Margaret’s School which scored 98 which managed its place in the top 4% category.

The very prestigious Presbyterian Ladies’ College, Burwood managed the score of 100 and its place in the top 1% category, perhaps justifying the cost to parents.

Here are some other noted schools and how they scored:

Box Hill High School – 98

Glen Waverley Secondary College – 98

University High School, Melbourne – 98

Balwyn High School – 97

McKinnon Secondary College – 96

Melbourne Girls’ College – 96

Princes Hill College – 92

Academy of Mary Immaculate – 91

