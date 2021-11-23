Looking for work? Join the New Footscray Hospital construction workforce

Victorian jobseekers are invited to join the New Footscray Hospital construction workforce, with the Andrews Labor Government today launching a new Jobs Hub in the heart of Footscray.

Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney officially opened the New Footscray Hospital Jobs Hub, a one-stop-shop to connect locals to the 2000 jobs available on the huge project, creating a pipeline of skilled workers to help build the world-class healthcare project for Melbourne’s west.

“Our newest jobs hub will make it even easier for jobseekers, industry and community to get the information they need to help build Victoria’s future”, Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney said.

“We’re helping more Victorians get on-the-job training at some of our state’s most exciting infrastructure projects, like the New Footscray Hospital, and into jobs faster”, Ms Tierney added.

Jobseekers are invited to drop in to explore exciting opportunities in areas like construction and trades, signage and graphics, landscaping and more. The centre will also support employers and industry by connecting them with workers and provide opportunities to develop and expand.

The new $1.5 billion New Footscray Hospital Project is supported by the $33 million Big Build Apprenticeships program, which is providing 1,500 opportunities to Victorian apprentices and trainees each year for four years to kickstart their careers on projects including the new North East Link and Warrnambool Learning and Library Hub.

Also read: New TAFE Training hub in Essendon to boost Health Sector

“The New Footscray Hospital is the biggest health infrastructure project in Victoria’s history – and it will be a source of pride for our state and the local apprentices who helped build it” Minister for Health Martin Foley added.

Quote attributable to Member for Footscray Katie Hall

“This is part of our plan to make it easier for Footscray locals to get fantastic training opportunities that directly lead to jobs in their community” Member for Footscray Katie Hall said.

At least 10 per cent of the construction hours on these projects will be completed by apprentices and trainees, strengthening pathways from the classroom to the workforce. Additionally, 2.5 per cent of the workforce will be Aboriginal Victorians.

The Jobs Hub combines the Footscray Connectivity Centre and Victoria University’s Skills and Jobs Centre under one roof, led by Apprenticeships Victoria, which coordinates and oversees all aspects of the delivery of apprenticeships and is a key part of the Labor Government’s record investment in the training and skills sector.

Jobseekers can explore their options at the New Footscray Hospital Jobs Hub between 9am – 5pm on weekdays at 138 Nicholson Street Footscray.

Once the New Footscray Hospital is built in 2025 it will replace the existing hospital on Gordon Street and provide more than 500 beds, delivering the quality healthcare Melbourne’s growing western suburbs deserve.

Similar Posts by The Author: