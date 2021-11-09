New TAFE Training Hub in Essendon to boost Melbourne’s Health Sector

Work is officially underway on Kangan TAFE’s new Health Hub in Melbourne’s north that will train the next generation of Victorian health heroes.

Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney today visited the Essendon campus to turn the first sod on the $2 million project, which will cater for about 900 health students from 2022.

The new facility will feature two nursing simulation labs, a pathology simulation lab, a nursing storeroom and other training and staff spaces.

“The new Health Hub will enhance Kangan’s world-class training offering for local students and is a great example of the way our TAFEs are working alongside community and industry to address skills needs” Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us just how important our amazing health workers are – and this new Health Hub is a further investment in our next generation of frontline workers” Kangan Institute CEO Sally Curtain said.

Enrolments in health courses at Kangan have grown by about 60 per cent in five years. The new hub will cater for even more students in a wide range of healthcare fields like nursing, allied health, aged care, pathology and dentistry.

Students at the Essendon campus will also have more training and placement opportunities through an agreement between Kangan and the Moonee Valley City Council that supports community growth and real-world experience.

Construction work will be undertaken by Barpa, which focuses on training and employment opportunities for Indigenous Victorians, with up to 20 jobs and apprentice opportunities created during construction.

“This project will be a game-changer for local jobseekers and the local community by securing a pipeline of skilled workers for our healthcare sector” Member for Essendon Danny Pearson said.

This new training hub will greatly boost Victoria’s health sector.

Since 2014, the Andrews Labor Government has made a record $3.2 billion investment to rebuild TAFE and support universities and higher education to ensure Victorians have access to high quality education and rewarding career pathways.

