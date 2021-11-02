Woolworths expanded SPECIALS range to celebrate Diwali

Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country.

Diwali occupies an unparalleled place in the hearts of people and Woolworths has embraced the importance of the role food plays during Diwali by offering tailored products for the South Asian community, available in over 200 stores nationally and also online.

The range of products includes snacks, spices, rice, atta flour and other cooking ingredients to help create flavourful special dishes during the festive period. These specially sourced products not only offer popular food items, but also provide great convenience to the South Asian community in Australia to help them prepare for the Diwali celebrations.

Woolworths is offering special prices on key household ingredients such as Dhara Sunflower Oil, a range of Maharajah’s Choice spices, Kushi Juices, Amul White Ghee and a range of Katoomba Ingredients, used in everyday cooking.

In this week’s catalogue, customers will find

Riviana Basmati Rice 5kg bags half price, down to $9.50 each, and savings across selected

Patak’s products including

Mini Pappadums,

Curry Paste and

Simmer Sauce.

Woolworths Commercial Director for Grocery Food Ewan Shearer said; “We understand Diwali is an important time for family gatherings, celebration and great food. Our teams have been working hard to expand our South Asian product range and ensure customers have all the ingredients and products they need to celebrate.

“For Diwali, we have the right variety of local and international products offering great value to help our customers during their busy preparations leading into the Diwali festivities.

“On behalf of Woolworths, I would like to wish the entire community a very happy Diwali.”

For more information on Woolworths stores that stock the Diwali range and recipe ideas, visit www.woolworths.com.au/diwali and for this week’s catalogue, visit https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/catalogue

