Capt Amarinder Singh to launch his own party in Punjab

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will soon launch his own political party in Punjab, he has announced on Twitter. It was widely anticipated that he would break away from the Congress party after the way he was treated in the final days of his chief ministership.

As also anticipated, he would work with the BJP in seat sharing arrangements to win the government back from the Congress in the upcoming 2022 elections.

He not only threw a bait to the BJP leaders in the state but also opened his arms up to any other “like minded”, political break away groups from Akali Dal, the likes of Dhindsa and Brahmpura.

Also read: The Gandhi Chakraviyuh for Rahul, Priyanka and the Congress Party

Capt Amrinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state Congress. After deliberations, the Congress party appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab, further fuelling the fire in the state unit which later led to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as the Pradesh Congress chief.

‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ExAX9KkNG — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021

“The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year,” Capt Amrinder Singh said Tuesday.

All eyes are set on the post of chief ministership and he said he would not rest until he secures the future of “my people and my state”.

“Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake,” his media adviser told the media.

“Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if Farmers Protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions,” Capt Amrinder Singh said in a series of tweets.

Whether Capt Amrinder’s launch of his own party is successful, will be watched with keen interest. While Navjot Singh Sidhu is on the scene in Punjab, the state cannot suffer from dearth of drama. The party high command in Delhi – the trio of Sonia-Rahul-Priyanka are yet to accept Navjot Sidhu’s resignation.

Similar Posts by The Author: