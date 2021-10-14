Alex Hawke wishes Hindus on Dussehra, Navaratri

MESSAGE FOR DUSSEHRA & NAVARATRI

I extend my warmest greetings to all Hindu Australians joining with so many around the world in celebrating Dussehra.

Marking the culmination of Navaratri, Dussehra is a time of unity and joy as you gather together in celebration of the triumph of good over evil and pray for prosperity along a path of goodness and compassion.

At this time of celebration, I am reminded once again of the importance of occasions such as this, which are a part of the vibrant cultural diversity that enriches our nation.

While some may be able to gather together to mark this occasion, I know many of you will again be connecting with loves ones, near and far, online.

I commend the Hindu Australian community for your dedication in protecting the safety and wellbeing of others throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrating at home and getting vaccinated is an act of great respect and kindness to our community, and keeps us all safe.

The Government’s national plan to open safely is underpinned by our vaccination program, and charts Australia’s way back from COVID-19.

As we have always done, we will get through this challenge together and be stronger as a community for it. When the time comes, we will be able to gather with friends and families again to celebrate and feast in the spirit of Dussehra.

I wish you and your families a safe and joyous Dussehra.

ALEX HAWKE

Similar Posts by The Author: