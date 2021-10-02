Ratan Tata is 433rd on India’s Rich List

Both Adani brothers in top 10 in the India Rich List 2021

To the utmost surprise and shock of many, in 2021 Ratan Tata, India’s biggest industrialist and philanthropist, ranks way below on the rich list. The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 showed there are 432 Indians richer than him.

Hurun India finds 1,007 individuals with INR 1,000 Crore, up by 179, first time.

Over the last decade, IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich listers cumulatively added INR 2020 Crore per day – the fastest wealth creation in Indian history!

With INR 7,18,000 Crore, Mukesh Ambani,64, retains richest Indian title for 10th year running

for the first time, both Adani brothers feature in top 10: with INR 5,05,900 Crore Gautam Adani, 59, storms into no.2 spot, almost quadrupling his wealth from INR 1,40,200 Crore, whilst Vinod Shantilal Adani breaks into top 10, with his wealth tripling to INR 1,31,600 Crore. Gautam Adani is now the second richest Asian after Ambani, overtaking China’s number one, bottled water producer Zhong Shanshan.

4 new faces in India top ten, led by steel magnates Lakshmi Mittal, 71 of Arcelormittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla, 54 of Aditya Birla group, on the back of a resurgence in the global economy.

Jay Chaudhry, 62, of California-based enterprise cloud cyber security firm Zscaler, made it to India top 10 for first time, on the back of accentuated demand for cyber security services caused by a series of ransomware attacks on us institutions.

13 individuals worth INR 1 lakh Crore or more, up from five on last year’s IIFLl wealth Hurun India rich list

237 dollar billionaires, up 58 as compared to last year, and 4 times since Hurun India started ten years ago.

With 40 entrepreneurs, pharmaceuticals sector minted the most number of dollar billionaires followed by chemicals & petrochemicals (27) and software & services with (22)

894 increased their wealth, of which 229 are new faces.

113 saw their wealth go down. 51 dropouts. 6 passed away

A record 659 entrepreneurs or 66% are self-made, up from 530 last year, and up from 54% five years ago. 74% of new faces this year are self-made.

Third-generation inheritor of Godrej Smita v Crishna, 70, is India’s richest woman, whilst ‘biotech queen’ Kiran mazumdar-Shaw, 68, is the richest self-made Indian woman

Co-founder of confluent, a streaming data technology company, Neha Narkhede aged 36 is youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in India

With 255 individuals, Mumbai tops list followed by new Delhi (167) and Bengaluru (85); Mumbai added 52. Chennai overtook Ahmedabad at 5th place.

14 professional managers made the list. with INR 12,500 Crore, California-based Thomas Kurian, 61, is the richest, who encashed his stake in oracle; with INR 5,800 Crore, Ignatius Navil Noronha, 46, of avenue Supermarts is the richest CEO based in India

Drop outs of the decade: Rich listers who featured in first edition of Hurun India rich list and have since dropped out include Anil Ambani (Adag), Vijay Mallya (Kingfisher), Venugopal Dhoot (Videocon), Rana Kapoor (Yes Bank), Nirav Modi (Firestar diamonds), Mehul Choksi (Geethanjali), and Malvinder and Shivinder singh (Ranbaxy)

with an increase of 293% Jayant Shamji Chheda & family of Prince Pipes & Fittings are the biggest gainer this year followed by Yadu Hari Dalmia & family (286%) of Dalmia Bharat, cement manufacturer and Rajinder Gupta (272%) of trident, a textile manufacturer.

46 founders of 26 unicorns made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich list 2021.

13 people born in 90s made the list, all self-made. New Delhi-based Shashvat Nakrani, 23, of payment app BharatPe is the youngest self-made individual.

229 new faces, with total of INR 5,61,200 Crore, of which chemicals is the fastest growing industry, adding 42 new faces.

116 saw wealth double, led by 11 from textiles and 8 each from mining and healthcare.

With 10 million followers on twitter, Ratan Tata is the most followed entrepreneur from IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich list on Indian social media, followed by Anand Mahindra with 8.5 million followers.

Star Signs: Cancers had a great year, almost doubling their wealth, followed by Geminis, Taurus and Pisces. Overall, Virgos and Geminis made best entrepreneurs in India, leading the way with 9% of list each, followed by Aries.

World’s largest rich list provider Hurun launched 10th anniversary edition of Hurun India rich list, in association with IIFL Wealth, perhaps something not so pleasant to the fans of Ratan Tata.

