Australia-India Women’s Cricket Series starts Next week

The Australian Women’s Team has gathered in Brisbane as it prepares for the Commonwealth Bank Australia-India Women’s Cricket Series against India.

Australia and India will battle it out across all three formats, with the schedule including three One-Day Internationals to be played in Mackay, a historic day-night Test match at Metricon Stadium and three Twenty20 Internationals also to be played on the Gold Coast.

The Australian and Indian squads announced for this face off this summer are as below:

Cricket Australia has announced the following players to play for Australia:

Meg Lanning (Captain, Victoria)

Rachael Haynes (Vice-Captain, New South Wales)

Darcie Brown (South Australia)

Maitlan Brown (New South Wales)

Stella Campbell (New South Wales)

Nicola Carey (Tasmania)

Hannah Darlington (New South Wales)

Ashleigh Gardner (New South Wales)

Alyssa Healy (New South Wales)

Tahlia McGrath (South Australia)

Sophie Molineux (Victoria)

Beth Mooney (Queensland)

Ellyse Perry (Victoria)

Georgia Redmayne (Queensland)

Molly Strano (Tasmania)

Annabel Sutherland (Victoria)

Tayla Vlaeminck (Victoria)

Georgia Wareham (Victoria)

Indian Squad:

The Indian squad announced was divided into two, with a separate team for the T20 matches. BCCI announced touring Indian squad is as below:

India Women’s squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Test, ODI and T20 Series Fixtures as below:

Commonwealth Bank Women’s ODI Series v India

September 21: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day)

September 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day-Night)

September 26: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (Day)

Commonwealth Bank Women’s Test v India

September 30 – October 3: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (Day-Night)

Commonwealth Bank Women’s T20I Series v India

October 7: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

October 9: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

October 10: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (Night)

In great news for cricket fans, all seven games of the series will be broadcast live in Australia.

Channel 7, Fox Cricket and Kayo will all broadcast the games between Australia and India.