Man of Indian appearance impersonates as AFP officer to steal money

Police are investigating after a woman had her life savings fraudulently stolen by hoax callers last month.

Investigators have been told the 27-year-old woman, an international student, was contacted by a man claiming to be from Australian Federal Police on 16 August.

The man claimed she had a number of credit card debts that if not paid would affect her visa status and any future plans involving overseas travel.

While the victim was on the line, the call was transferred a number of times until a female voice answered and gave the victim instructions on what to do.

The woman was told to withdraw $20,000 from her bank and take the money to the Princes Gardens on Chapel Street in Prahran where she would be meet by an AFP officer.

At the park the woman handed over the $20,000 in cash to a man but was told she still owed another $20,000.

The victim explained that she only had $18,300 left in her account following which the man told her that she only had to pay $18,000 and she could keep the $300.

The victim went back to the bank and withdrew the balance of her account.

She then went back to the park and handed over the money to the same man she had met up with earlier.

The woman contacted police after questioning the legitimacy of the transaction of cash.

The man that took the money is perceived to be of Indian appearance, approximately 178cm tall with dark coloured hair, a beard, big eyes and a thin build.

Detective Superintendent Jayne Crossling, Australian Federal Police (AFP) said AFP employees will never ask for money transfers, Bitcoins or online vouchers such as iTunes and GooglePlay.

“Scammers take advantage of people’s trusting nature and fear of doing the wrong thing when in many cases it is their first time dealing with authorities,” Detective Superintendent Crossling said.

“It just goes to show you how convincing these people are. The victim in this case is a well-travelled and intelligent woman but they were still able to convince her to hand over her life savings”, Detective Senior Constable Damian Faggian, Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit, Victoria Police said.

“We certainly hope to make some arrests in this investigation but if we can’t

it is important to get this information out so no one else is taken in by this scam.”

Investigators have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they believe will be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au