PAWS Up for Dogs Dress Ups for Good

Petember – Australia’s biggest charity doggie dress-up competition – has arrived! This special event is calling all dog fashionistas and their “hoomans” to get dressed for good – raising funds and awareness for assistance dogs for kids in need. Over the month of September, four-legged SuPAW heroes from across the country will take on weekly costume challenges in a bid to win prizes and score themselves special treats along the way. Dogs will dress up and enjoy!

A new dress-up theme will be announced each week, challenging pets and their owners to show off their PAWsonality and compete for a prize.

Petember is all about good dogs doing good. We want to see as many furry friends as possible out there getting dressed up and spreading the word!

Assistance dogs can be a lifeline for children with a range of conditions. Variety – the Children’s Charity fund assistance dogs for kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder, Anxiety and Epilepsy. Training and placing an Assistance dog can cost up to $40,000.

Our themes for 2021 are

• WEEK 1 (Wed 1 – Tues 7 September) – Red PAW-Pet – Dress to impress and bring on the pupparazi – show us your best bouji red carpet realness!

• WEEK 2 (Wed 8 – Tues 14 September) – SPAWty Spice – The Ruff-eree is in the building! Dress as your favourite sports team or stars to WIN!

• WEEK 3 (Wed 15 – Tues 21 September) – Pup Stars – Do you love a howling good time with your fave songs? Dress as your best pop star and strut your stuff!

• WEEK 4 (Wed 22 – Tues 28 September) – Spooky Pooches – We all know our dogs will never ghost us but this week we’re saying BOO!

Bring your scariest looks ready for Halloween!

Prizes

Over $5,000 in PAWrizes from SCHMACKOS and FuzzYard up for grabs. Registrations are now open. Sign up online at petember.com.au to show us your PAWparation outfits.

Start raising funds and awareness to earn rewards including a special Petember bandana.

Follow along on socials at @VarietyPetember!

We’ve got PAWticipants all over the country! Find out who is participating in your area here.