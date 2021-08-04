Landmark Agreement To Secure Highly Skilled Teachers

The Andrews Labor Government is partnering with three Victorian universities to provide real-life work experience to student teachers in the Wimmera, delivering a strong pipeline of skilled workers.

Minister for Education James Merlino today announced a landmark agreement has been secured with Deakin, Federation and Australian Catholic Universities to provide an extra 60 placement opportunities for pre-service teachers in Horsham.

“We’re thrilled to be helping an extra 60 emerging teachers into schools across Horsham, where they will not only help our kids thrive but also receive the support they need to become great school teachers and leaders” Minister for Education James Merlino said.

“This partnership provides an exciting opportunity to develop our next generation of regional teachers – and we are proud to be joining with other universities and the Victorian Government on this ground-breaking initiative” Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said.

The program will provide placements of up to 25 days and builds on the partner universities’ work to date in Horsham – expanding the number of available placements and increasing focus on specialist schools and inclusive education.

“This is a great example of government, universities and industry coming together on a solution that will contribute to Victoria’s pipeline of skilled workers and benefit our communities” Minister for Higher Education Gayle Tierney said.

A new Teaching Academy of Professional Practice will also be formed under the agreement to support schools hosting pre-service teachers – with Federation University in Horsham to become a hub for the school and university partners.

The agreement runs from July 2021 to the end of 2022, giving the partner universities an opportunity to explore long-term support networks for rural and regional teachers’ education.

“Every Victorian child deserves access to top-quality education and that’s why we’re investing in programs that deliver excellent teachers to the classrooms that need them most” Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said.

The Victorian Budget 2021/22 invested $4.8 million in programs to support Victoria’s emerging teachers – including two new Teaching Academies of Professional Practice partnerships between schools and universities and further support for ten existing partnerships to be developed. This is a good step towards meeting the state’s need for quality and skilled teachers.

The Budget also includes a $383.8 million investment in the skills and training sector to ensure more Victorians get the training they need for in-demand jobs.