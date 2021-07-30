VATL: Victoria’s Teaching Excellence Program Takes Shape

The Andrews Labor Government is encouraging Victoria’s best and brightest teachers to apply for the prestigious Teaching Excellence Program at the new Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership.

Minister for Education James Merlino today announced the opening of applications for the Australian-first program of advanced professional learning for high-performing teachers across government, Catholic and independent schools.

“This Australian-first program will ensure our best and brightest teachers can access specialised professional learning and development to take back and share with their colleagues and in their classrooms” Deputy Premier and Education Minister James Merlino said.

“Developing high-performing teachers is key to delivering long-term improvements in student outcomes, so this investment in our teachers is a profound investment in our students” Mr Merlino added.

The Labor Government has invested $148.2 million over four years to establish the Academy – a new statutory authority which will support our best teachers to remain in the classroom and further develop their skills to become recognised as leaders in teaching excellence.

The Teaching Excellence Program is a one-year program that will take up to 250 teachers in its first year, increasing to 500 per year once the Academy is fully operational, and advance their professional practice through research in learning and discipline-based content knowledge.

The program will enable teachers to share their best ideas, experiences and resources, further raising the calibre and status of Victoria’s teaching workforce.

The most exceptional graduates, or Academy Fellows, have the opportunity to become Master Teachers and undertake research fellowships to lead the design and delivery as the program continues.

The program will start in Term 1, 2022. Teachers can apply at bastow.vic.edu.au/professional-learning.

The Academy will open in the Treasury Precinct in January 2022, with the historic building to be transformed with flexible learning spaces and enhanced technology for contemporary professional learning.

Further Academy campuses will be established in Bairnsdale, Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Mildura, Moe and Shepparton, ensuring rural and regional teachers can access high-quality professional development close to their schools.

In addition to delivering the Teaching Excellent Program, the Academy builds on the work of the Bastow Institute of Educational Leadership to deliver an expanded suite of leadership programs for government school leaders.

The Academy forms part of the Labor Government’s commitment to building the Education State to ensure all Victorian students can access a great local school and receive an excellent education.