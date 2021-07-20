Prince Harry working on ‘heartfelt’ memoir

Ever since his marriage to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has not managed to come off the headlines. He is back in the headlines, only this time not Meghan but his prospective publisher Random House. An announcement has come that the Prince, perhaps totally disengaged otherwise, is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” about his life to date, covering everything from childhood to fatherhood.

The currently untitled book by the Duke of Sussex, will be out late in 2022.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House said on Monday.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father…

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

As is not unusual, financial terms were not disclosed. It is suggested Prince Harry will donate proceeds to charity.

It has been four months since Harry and Meghan made worldwide headlines for their interview with Oprah Winfrey at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

The now liberated Harry had told Winfrey that:

he had felt trapped by royal life;

that his family cut him off financially; and

took away his security.

In that tell all interview, he also acknowledged his relations were strained with his brother, Prince William.

Announcing his memoir, Harry said he would be “writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

Harry has also made a mental health documentary series titled The Me You Can’t See.

In the series, he claimed that his family turned a blind eye to their mental health needs.

During the series, the Duke of Sussex spoke of his relationship with his father and the royal family and said he would “never be bullied into silence” in the future.