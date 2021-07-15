Trumpeting secrecy of Athiya Shetty KL Rahul relationship

Suniel Shetty’s daughter and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. It has been reported earlier by Bharat Times as well and things now seem to be getting serious.

Recently, Suniel Shetty posted a video of his son Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul and tagged it as “MY LOVE MY STRENGTH!! @ahan.shetty @rahulkl.”

And there are reports KL Rahul send Athiya roses, which is particularly significant because Athiya’s love for flowers is in the public domain. Father Suniel has never denied any rumours, only supplemented them by making a contribution one way or the other.

Of late, when the India cricket team flew to England for the World Test Championship, reliable sources have confirmed Athiya Shetty flew with him, who KL Rahul had listed as “partner” in the BCCI travel literature.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team”, confirmed a source known to Hindustan Times.

The reports of Athiya accompanying Rahul for a test series in England have created a massive buzz amongst their fans.

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress and KL Rahul have both contributed to the buzz by posting on social media various snippets including photos of Athiya and her friend Sonal Fabiani sipping coffee in an English restaurant and then Sonal and KL Rahul roaming around the local streets.

Officially all involved are refraining from making it official and of course labelling the news as pure speculation and rumours.

Father Sunil Shetty while dropping snippets himself, seems to be helping the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight. Speaking to ETimes Suniel Shetty said the reports to be ‘just media reports’.