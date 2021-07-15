Laal Singh Chaddha team accused of littering Ladakh

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s production house has been accused of littering Ladakh while shooting its upcoming movie, “Laal Singh Chaddha”, leaving a shooting location (in Ladakh) polluted.

A Twitter user, Jigmat Ladakhi, shared video clips from Wakha village, Ladakh last week, alleging that Amir Khan’s production crew had shot a sequence at the place but left without cleaning the area afterwards.

The video showed used water bottles scattered across the location, which Jigmat Ladakhi claimed was the filming area.

Jigmat Ladakhi (@nontsay) wrote on Twitter:

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions responded on Twitter completely denying the charge and claimed the filming locations are open to be verified by the authorities.

“We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like,” the note read.

In the statement, the production house stressed that its team follows “strict protocols” for cleanliness in and around the shooting spaces.

“We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location.

Also read: Rangoli goes after Taapsee Pannu on Haseen Dillruba

“At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it,” the statement read.

As is usual these days, Team Aamir Khan’s fan account retorted back on Twitter attacking Jigmat Ladakhi. It said: “For your information, the shooting schedule there is still going on and they haven’t left the place yet. Get your facts right before you blabber.”

𝓛𝓪𝓪𝓵 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓱 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭𝓭𝓱𝓪 @samidsiddiqi91

Replying to @nontsay

For your information, the shooting schedule there is still going on and they haven’t left the place yet. Get your facts right before you blabber.

To that tweet another local (sounding) user tweeted and clarified that the crew had moved but only moved about half a mile away and the place they were shooting at earlier has been left littered and polluted. ‘So I guess they are not cleaning. Film budget in crores and didn’t even bother to clean the place before pack up’.

Mutop Lhamo @MutopLhamo

Yes!!! And they are already done shooting at that part of the land leaving the garbages behind.They have already moved to the next set which is almost half mile away. So I guess they are not cleaning. Film budget in crores and didn’t even bother to clean the place before pack up

Laal Singh Chaddha – a remake of of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster “Forrest Gump”, also stars Kareen Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.