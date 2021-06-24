Nominations open today for the World Literacy Awards 2021 that recognize the work of outstanding people, programs and organizations making a significant contribution within their communities, across Australia or globally, to improve literacy. It is time to nominate your Australian Literacy Champion nominee.

The disruptions to school and learning have meant children have had their reading, writing and numeracy skills seriously impacted, regardless of where they live and their background. It’s estimated 2.3 billion children are left behind with a sudden spike in the numbers of kids struggling to read.

After a difficult year in the education sector, the World Literacy Awards 2021 will give a spotlight to the incredible achievements of people across a broad range of the education sector and celebrate their efforts over the past 12 months.

The awards will be staged online as a free event on International Literacy Day, September 8 2021.

Eminent leaders from across the globe including literacy leaders, Pulitzer, Oscar and Nobel Prize recipients and award-winning authors make up the judging panel. The full list of judges will be announced soon.

Awards information, how to nominate and how to register interest in attending the online awards, help on International Literacy Day, September 8 can be found at https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/world-literacy-awards/

The CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, Andrew Kay said, “We are delighted to host the World Literacy Awards once again and welcome individuals, researchers and organizations from the around the world to submit their nominations and join us for the announcement on September 8”.

Kay continued: “It is a highlight of the year to hear about the impressive array of literacy initiatives and how people are overcoming challenges and adversity in the most dire circumstances. Literacy is a global issue and together we can work to eradicate the problem.”

Online nominations for the 7 Awards categories open today and close on 28 July.

Award categories:

Significant contribution to Literacy by an organization – Awarded to an organization that continues to operate and provide a cutting-edge difference in literacy Significant contribution to literacy by a celebrity – Awarded to a globally recognized celebrity for their efforts made in improving management and challenges in their own country and globally. Significant contribution to literacy by an individual – Awarded to an individual for their outstanding efforts to improve literacy. Significant contribution to literacy by a nation – Awarded to a nation for its outstanding Government policies and improvements in literacy and education. Academic Award – Recognizes an individual for both academic excellence and extensive service to the community in the field of education and literacy. The award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution not only in literature but in their intellectual work on writing and research. Significant contribution to literacy by a youth *New – Recognizes the efforts and actions of a young person to reduce illiteracy Significant contribution to literacy in response to the pandemic *New – Excellence Award to an organization or community group with a significant and rapid response to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 in education.

Nominations are open only up until 28 July. Do not miss this opportunity to nominate your favourite Australian Literacy Champion. Let them be rewarded for their hard work during the difficult year that we have had.