VMC’s Regional Advisory Council Nominations Open

Victorians from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to join one of the Regional Advisory Councils that help guide the Victorian Government’s work supporting multicultural communities. Nominations are now open.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence and Victorian Multicultural Commission (VMC) Chairperson Vivienne Nguyen today announced the opening of nominations for the Victorian Multicultural Commission’s Regional Advisory Councils.

There are eight Regional Advisory Councils from across the state, which provide critical, on-the-ground insights into issues that matter to multicultural communities – including migrant and refugee settlement services, employment, education, housing, citizenship and connection to culture.

“The Regional Advisory Councils are the Commission’s eyes and ears – they are key to ensuring government policy is inclusive and culturally appropriate” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“We encourage anyone and everyone from diverse backgrounds aged 16 and over to apply”, the minister added.

The Councils also help identify potential solutions and strategies for achieving change, and provide a forum for other organisations and government bodies to engage with local multicultural communities.

Their work helps the VMC influence policy, and improve government and community services.

The Commission is seeking community members, business and local government representatives and service providers to achieve a balance of experience, diverse backgrounds and expertise.

“We’re excited to continue to work closely with our Regional Advisory Councils, which are a key part of how we support and advocate for our communities” Victorian Multicultural Commission Chairperson Viv Nguyen said.

“The pandemic has shone a light on how we must continue to work with all communities to co-design solutions for problems, and the Regional Advisory Councils help us directly shape policy” Ms Nguyen added.

The Commission strongly encourages people from culturally, linguistically and religiously diverse backgrounds, including established and new multicultural communities, refugees and people seeking asylum, and people over the age of 16 to submit their Regional Advisory Council Nominations.

Members are appointed for two-year terms.

Regional Advisory Council Nominations must be submitted online and close Friday 23 July. For more information on how to apply, visit multiculturalcommission.vic.gov.au/vmc-regional-advisory-councils.