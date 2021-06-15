Vic Govt support for Multicultural Media outlets

The Andrews Labor Government is offering support multicultural media outlets for them to continue their important work amid the financial challenges of the pandemic.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced $1.25 million for 58 multicultural media organizations, which play a vital role by sharing up-to-date, culturally appropriate information to diverse audiences, particularly in emergency situations.

Grants of up to $50,000 will support organisations like Channel 31, 3ZZZ FM, Il Globo, Australian Chinese News, Neos Kosmos, Australian Jewish News and the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters’ Council to invest in equipment and training, and cover operational and production costs.

Also read: $8 million for 2nd phase funding for multicultural communities

Victorians come from more than 200 countries, speak 260 languages and follow 135 different faiths. This funding will make a lasting difference to Victoria’s multicultural communities, ensuring they are able to access news and information in formats and languages that meet their needs.

“Multicultural media outlets have played a vital role ensuring everyone knows how to play their part in keeping the community safe. It’s a big job – and I can’t thank them enough”, Ros Spence, Victorian Minister for Multicultural Affairs said.

“The pandemic has created financial challenges for multicultural media outlets. This support will ensure they can continue their important work” Minister Spence added.

This second round of the Multicultural Media Stimulus Program takes the government’s support of multicultural media this year to an unprecedented $2.9 million for 70 organisations.

For a full list of funded multicultural media outlets, visit vic.gov.au/multicultural-media-stimulus-program.