Tips to stay energized, all day every day

Experts say it’s easy to stay energized if you sleep eight hours a night, exercise and stretch for an hour a day, eat unprocessed, natural foods, don’t drink alcohol to excess, and have a positive attitude. Of course, these things are easier said than done. And they are much easier when you are young.

It is not easy to stay on the perfect diet, exercise, and sleep regimen forever. But you can make a conscious decision as you start to age that you will do better.

Strive to stay on a good diet, cutting out the alcohol, soda, sugar substitutes, caffeine, and processed foods.

Avoid becoming sedentary at all costs. Strength train, stretch every day, and participate in variety of sports while being smart about avoiding injury.

Start taking bioidentical hormones as soon as your own hormones start waning, while also taking nutritional supplements that increase energy production at the cellular level: Coenzyme Q10 increases energy production in the mitochondria, the energy-manufacturing factories in cells.

L-carnitine is an amino acid that moves fat molecules from the cell into the mitochondria and there transforms it into cellular energy molecules called ATP.

Omega-3 fish oils are great antioxidants that help improve energy production. Throughout the body vitamins including B complex, B12, and C serve as substrates to increase cellular energy production.

But energy can only be generated if you have the substrates, and bioidentical hormones provide the best substrates.

10 Ways to Stay Energized Throughout the Day

Let in the Sunlight. Start the Day with Protein. Exercise Outside. Limit Caffeine. Stay Hydrated. Try a Power Nap. Take a Multivitamin. Avoid Smoking. Limit Alcohol Get Plenty of Rest

To start your day right, prepare yourself a breakfast that will help keep your energy levels up for longer. In the morning, select foods that are rich in protein, like eggs, yogurt and nuts. Protein and whole grains take longer for your body to break down into energy. This helps prevent a crash later in the morning like that caused by a breakfast full of simple carbohydrates and sugar. Plus, protein boosts your ability to concentrate and be productive. Eating foods full of protein for snacks, and throughout the day, also help keep you feeling invigorated.

Above all, a healthy mind, with positive attitude will command your body to follow suit.