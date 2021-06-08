Is the current lockdown ending this Friday?

Are restrictions in Melbourne easing?

All those who are wondering what will happen beyond Thursday night? Is the lockdown ending? the news seems to be good. But we may not be able to snap out of the COVID-19 settings in place. With the figures showing promise, contact tracers doing a job well enough to restore confidence in the administrative and health practices settings put in place, there will definitely be some easing of restrictions and Melbourne will come out of lockdown, so it seems.

Having recorded 11 new cases day before yesterday, who were all primary contacts and already in isolation, Victoria had only 2 new cases acquired locally and q new case acquired overseas in the last 24 hours. That was out of 22, 814 tests in the same period.

That alone, unless spoilt by some sudden outbreak in the next 24 hours, guarantees the baby steps Melbourne will take out of this lockdown from Friday, 11 June, many experts believe.

The lockdown 4.0, it seems has worked a lot better not just for Victoria but for the rest of Australia as well.

The vaccination uptake seems to be getting better, people do seem to be more willing to get vaccinated. Who can forget the visuals of things getting out of control in India?

As at midnight of June 5, more than 5 million (5,016,352) people in Australia have been vaccinated. The pace at which Australians are getting he jab is speeding up. See comparison below:

Days to vaccinate 1st lot of one million Australians – 45.

Days to vaccinate 2nd lot of one million Australians – 20.

Days to vaccinate 3rd lot of one million Australians – 17.

Days to vaccinate 4th lot of one million Australians – 13.

Days to vaccinate 5th lot of one million Australians – 10.

Out of the total figure of 5,016,352 vaccine doses administered as at 5 June Victoria leads the way with 6,13,914 Victorians vaccinated, followed by NSW with 4,99,725 people vaccinated there. At number three is Queensland with 2,79,199 Queenslanders having taken the jab followed by Western Australia with 1,89,861, South Australia 1,24,496 Tasmania 75,196, ACT 54,825 and Northern Territory with the figure of 38,493 jabs given.

After crossing the 5 million mark, according to the Federal government,

57.46 per cent of over 70s Australians are now protected.

38.82 per cent of over 50s Australians are now protected.

20.57 per cent of eligible Australians aged over 16 are protected.

Even to the cynics and sceptics critics of the government the figures do not look very bad.

The idea is – to get vaccinated and do it as soon as practicable. That is the only way out of the current caged life where people feel prisoners in their own home, not allowed to exercise their own lifestyle choices. By the very nature of the problem, we are all in this together.

Victorian Multicultural Commission under the leadership of Vivienne Nguyen has been doing a wonderful job of informing the multicultural communities in Victoria dispelling myths and misinformation about the doubts and suspicions among the communities which is useful in injecting momentum in the vaccination drive.

As Greg Hunt, Australia’s Minister for Health says if you don’t get vaccinated, you could die if you get the virus, there is no reason not to get vaccinated. If you have any doubts, clear them with your doctor and go get vaccinated as soon as you can.

Do not let complacency set in if you see the lockdown ending this Friday.