Priority if your Learner Permit test was postponed due to

Thousands of prospective learner drivers from across the state will be able to take their learner’s permit test anytime, anywhere thanks to the accelerated roll-out of the new Learner Permit Test Online.

More than 10,000 aspiring young drivers who have had their learner’s test postponed due to circuit breaker restrictions have been given priority access to sign up and register for the test online, ensuring that they will not have to wait weeks to re-book.

From Monday 7 June 2021, the new Learner Permit Test Online will open to all learner drivers from across the state.

The new test includes a mix of theory, interactive videos and visual graphics to reinforce road safety messages with mini-quizzes to progressively test learners’ knowledge through a number of learning modules focusing on road safety education including speed, drink and drug driving, seatbelts, fatigue, distractions and road rules.

To access the test, customers will need to create a myVicRoads personal account and have access to a compatible device. The entire course and test will take between four and six hours to complete, with prospective learners having 12 months to sit and pass the online test once they’ve registered.

When the online course and assessment has been successfully completed, learner drivers need to attend a VicRoads Customer Service Centre, once circuit breaker restrictions are lifted, to confirm their identity, have their photo taken and complete an eyesight check.

“We’ve worked hard behind the scenes to rapidly accelerate the statewide roll-out of the new Learners Permit Test Online, so the thousands of prospective learners who were scheduled to take their test during restrictions can still do so” Minister for Roads, Ben Carroll said.

“Hundreds of young drivers have already successfully passed the test online from the comfort of their own home – and good luck to all sitting the test in the coming weeks” the minister added.

The Learner Permit Test Online has been rolled-out in stages across Victoria since April this year, with state-wide access initially not slated until late June. This move came following the introduction of the Victoria-wide circuit breaker restriction, that has caused more than 10,000 learner permit test appointments to be postponed.

Outside of coronavirus restriction periods, customers can still sit the Learner Permit Test in person at VicRoads Customer Service Centres – and those requiring interpreter services support need to attend the test in-person at a Customer Service Centre.

For more information on how to access the Learner Permit Test Online, visit vicroads.vic.gov.au.