Mumbai police file FIR against Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Mom Ayesha defends her son: ‘he was heading home’

Heropanti fame, Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff is in the news again, perhaps not for the reason he would have liked. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked for flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules in Mumbai on Wednesday. According to the police, the actors were found roaming in Bandra without any reason. Confirming the news, a police officer said, “The case was registered under Section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section.”

An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn't give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm (file photos) pic.twitter.com/gLKAb7BYcG — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Reacting on reports of the FIR, Ayesha Shroff, mother of Tiger Shroff commented on one of the posts and wrote, “You got your facts wrong, my dear. They were heading home…”

She further wrote, “No one is interested in roaming at a time like this. For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials.”

Ayesha also said that no one writes about the free meals Tiger Shroff is providing to frontline workers.

“That’s because he himself doesn’t talk about it! So don’t judge till you know,” said Ayesha.

The Mumbai police, using their creative best, wrote in a Twitter posts, taking a dig on the two actor:

“In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn. We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19?.