VOID to highlight missing persons epidemic in Australia on stage

Groundbreaking Gold Coast theatre company, Wild Dreamer Productions has risen from the ashes of Covid by re-launching its highly-anticipated new original stage show, VOID.

The dramatic two-person production was set to make its world-premiere on the Gold Coast just weeks prior to the Covid lockdown in March last year.

Starring Wild Dreamer Productions’ founder and creative director, Aarti Bajaj, VOID aims to highlight the impact of missing persons on families, relationships and society as a whole.

Ms Bajaj, who was honoured with a Cultural Achievement Award at the City of Gold Coast 2020 Australia Day Awards, said the show‘s message had touched her when she first read the script.

“What really attracted me to the show is that it’s needed in society,” she said.

“It’s about a missing child. A daughter goes missing on her fourth birthday and now we go forward to her 18th birthday, with everything that’s happened in the last 14 years.

“It’s about how that one incident has affected (the parent’s) entire lives, their family, their relationships.”

VOID has been written and will be directed by former Bond University professor Chamkaur Gill, and will also star actor and barrister, Lance Jones in the role of the father.

“All any parent wants is nothing but the best for their child. To grow up joyous, to grow happy, to grow filled with the best parts of life. And for two parents, that was exactly how things were, until one unforgiving afternoon at the local park changed everything. Their beautiful and bright daughter, abducted in broad daylight,” said Mr Gill.

“Fourteen years have passed, but a parent never gives up hope. Never on their own children. Longing once again to see their beloved, this is a story of how a helpless mother and father grapple with one of the most heartbreaking situations any parent could face. The void created by the loss of their child.”

The production is being proudly hosted by HOTA (Home of the Arts), and is also a recipient of Regional Arts Development funding.

The Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) is a partnership between the Queensland Government and the City of Gold Coast Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

“Wild Dreamer Productions as a company has displayed incredible strength and resilience post Covid, and I am so proud to be one of the few CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) creative directors in Queensland to helm an inclusive and diversity-driven production company committed to presenting CALD stories to the mainstream in Australia,” said Ms Bajaj.

VOID is a far cry from Ms Bajaj’s previous production, the dance spectacular MEERA, which debuted to a full-house of 1,100 attendees at Home of the Arts in 2018, followed by a six-date New Zealand tour in 2019.

VOID will play three shows on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of June, 2021 at 6pm at HOTA (Home of the Arts) at Bundall on the Gold Coast. Tickets start from $22 each and can be purchased at https://hota.com.au/theatre/void.

More information about Wild Dreamer Productions and VOID can be found at the website: https://wilddreamerproductions.com/void/ and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WildDreamerProductions.