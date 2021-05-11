2 Indian businesses as COVID public exposure sites

Indiagate Epping and Curry Vault Restaurant and Bar Melbourne have been added by the state government to Public Exposure COVID sites.

The state government lists site where there is risk of COVID infections and those premises have had confirmed cases visit during their infectious period. This does not mean that there is an ongoing risk associated with the premises. You can safely visit the site in line with current restrictions.

In the current list of 5 places, 2 are local Indian businesses. Curry Vault Indian Restaurant & Bar18-20 Bank Place Melbourne VIC 3000 and Indiagate Spices and Groceries U 14 C/560-590 High St Epping VIC 3076 is the other.

According to the information provided by the contact tracing team, the infected person attended Curry Vault Indian Restaurant and Bar on May 7 between 6:30pm – 9:30pm.

The grocery store Indiagate Spices and Groceries U 14 C/560-590 High St Epping VIC 3076 was visited by the positive covid case on May 6 between 5:00pm – 6:00pm.

Also read: VMC urges all to use QR code at Community functions

Both businesses are listed as Tier 1 which means anyone who has visited these locations during those times must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.

The exposure period reflects the date or time that someone with coronavirus (COVID-19) visited that location. This visit occurred during the time that person was infectious. This includes 48 hours prior to them developing symptoms.

Locations are identified during contact tracing. Contact tracing occurs after someone tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Locations stay on the list for 14 days after the last time someone with coronavirus (COVID-19) visited during the period. 14 days is the longest period of time (incubation period) that someone who visited a location and came in to contact with someone who has coronavirus (COVID-19) could have the virus before they show symptoms.

The locations listed are where there is a higher risk you may have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19). It is not a complete list. The information is based on advice provided to the department by people who are confirmed cases.

Risk locations will remain on the list for 14 days from the most recent exposure.

Other public exposure sites listed by the government are: