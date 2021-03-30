Helping Victorian Families Find Their Local School

The Andrews Labor Government’s Findmyschool website has been updated so parents continue to have the latest information to find out the school zone they live in.

Acting Premier and Minister for Education James Merlino said the updated website includes school zones for the 14 new schools and campuses opening in 2022.

Every child has the right to enrol at their designated neighbourhood government school or, if there is capacity, at another government school of their choice. No student currently enrolled in a school will be required to change schools.

The website allows families to find their closest government school and other nearby government schools, giving families clarity on what their options are.

“We will deliver 100 new government schools by 2026 and when a new school opens, the zones around nearby schools have to change to accommodate it”, Education Minister for Victoria, James Merlino said.

“The website takes the guess work out of identifying their closest government school, giving families the clarity they need when deciding which school to enrol their child in” Mr Merlino added.

Schools can be found by typing in a residential address or searching by school name. Findmyschool will show the zone for the current enrolment year and the 2022 enrolment year.

When the site was launched in 2019, it was the first-time school zones were easily accessible in one place, giving schools and parents access to an official source of information on government school zones.

The Labor Government is building the Education State so every student can access a great local school and education.

In the past five years, the Labor Government has invested more than $9 billion in more than 1,600 school upgrades – creating more than 10,000 construction jobs – and is now ahead of schedule on its commitment to open 100 new schools by 2026, with 48 new schools opening between 2019 and 2022.

Families can look up their school zone online at: findmyschool.vic.gov.au